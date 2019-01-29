Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia slams 'illegal' US sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Listen | Print
By AFP     49 mins ago in World

Moscow on Tuesday condemned as "illegal" sanctions announced by Washington against Venezuela's state oil company and aimed at crippling embattled President Nicolas Maduro's power base.

"The legitimate authorities of Venezuela have already labelled these sanctions illegal. We can wholly support this point of view," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The measures against the state-owned PDVSA company were introduced to "change behaviour" at the ruling government, according to the US Treasury. Washington last week recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as a legitimate interim president and called on Maduro to step down.

Peskov called the sanctions an "overt intervention in Venezuela's domestic affairs" and a case of "illegal competition".

He added that Russia will strive to protect its interests "within the framework of international law".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the new sanctions "violate all possible international norms" and show a course toward regime change in embattled Venezuela.

"The US has... publicly taken a course toward illegal regime change," he said Tuesday.

Russia will "do everything to support the legitimate government of president Maduro," he said at a press conference.

More about Russia, Venezuela, Diplomacy, Sanction, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: What is in store for digital marketing? Special
After long period of consolidation Bitcoin price breaks downward
Review: Gareth Emery and Emma Hewitt honor Avicii with 'Without You' Special
Dutch reject Italian call to take 47 rescued migrants
Review: Brian Justin Crum nails Elton John classic on AGT: The Champions Special
In Canada's Arctic, a landscape unseen in over 40,000 years
Data of 14,200 HIV positive people leaked in Singapore
Harris emerges as frontrunner to oust Trump as rivals circle
Guaido's mother 'surprised' by son's rise in Venezuela
The incredible 10,000-year history humanity shares with cannabis