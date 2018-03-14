Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia shrugs off World Cup no-show by British ministers, royals

Listen | Print
By AFP     39 mins ago in World

Moscow on Tuesday shrugged off London's decision not to send British ministers and royals to Russia's World Cup over a nerve agent attack on a former double agent.

The measure was one of a number announced by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday in response to the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.

May said her government had found that Russia was "culpable" of the attack.

"It is every fan's choice, whether to come or not," Russia's World Cup organising committee chief Alexey Sorokin told the RIA Novosti news agency.

"It will have no impact on the quality of the tournament. We still intend to organise it at the highest level," said Sorokin.

"It is a shame that not everyone adheres to the principle of football being outside politics," he added.

The possibility of the English team boycotting the first World Cup staged in Russia has been heavily analysed by the Moscow press.

May announced a raft of measures that included expelling 23 Russian diplomats and suspending high-level diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

"There will be no attendance by ministers -- or indeed members of the royal family -- at this summer's World Cup in Russia," May told lawmakers.

More about wc, fbl, 2018, rus, Britain
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Greek innovation drive catches Tesla's attention
Turkey ramps up assault on Kurdish enclave in Syria
Philippines moves to quit ICC: What does it mean?
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
Stephen Hawking's death lights up the Twitterverse
Visiting Belgian royals won't meet with Trudeau due to 'agenda issues'
Tears at Hawking's college as Cambridge mourns
Big Brother's Morgan Willett talks new music video, future goals Special
Israel avoids snap polls but Netanyahu's fate awaits