Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia says will build up Arctic military presence

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Russia will build up its military presence in the Arctic over the next year, the defence minister said Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to assert its influence in the strategic region.

The announcement comes after years of increased activity in the Arctic, which Moscow has declared a top priority due to its mineral riches and military importance.

"We'll finish building infrastructure in 2019 to accommodate air defence radar units and aviation guidance points on the Sredny and Wrangel Islands, and on Cape Schmidt" in the Russian Arctic, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

He said accommodation for military personnel and further aviation infrastructure had been completed elsewhere in the Arctic, at a defence ministry meeting also attended by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has opened a string of military and scientific bases in the Arctic in recent years, with interest in the region growing as rising temperatures open up shipping routes and make hitherto inaccessible mineral resources easier to exploit.

Putin has made several trips to the Arctic and last year said further exploration and extraction of raw materials from the area was "extremely important".

NATO this year held its biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War near Russia's Arctic border with Norway. Finland accused Moscow of jamming GPS signals in the region during the manoeuvres.

At a Victory Day military parade this year, Moscow displayed a new snowmobile used by Arctic units.

More about Russia, Military, Defence, Arctic, armament
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China's economic miracle: 40-year rise in numbers
Central Asians cry out over China's secret detention camps
Bitcoin recovers to well over $3,500 briefly
Morocco arrests suspect after murder of two Scandinavians: official
NGOs launch legal action against France over climate
Review: David Archuleta spectacular at Highline Ballroom in New York City Special
The vicious circle of poverty in Haiti
Manchester United lose patience and sack Mourinho
UK ministers meet to step up no-deal Brexit plans
Future of gaming in 2019 Special