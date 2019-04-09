Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia says its Arctic strategy 'threatens no one'

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

Moscow's drive for military and economic development in the Arctic is not a threat to other countries, Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday, adding that territorial conflicts over the shelf would be peacefully resolved.

"We are not doing anything else besides ensuring security of the country. All we're doing in the Arctic is geared toward this and only this. We are not threatening anyone," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the International Arctic Forum that Russia is hosting.

He said criticism that Russia is militarising the Arctic is not fair.

"We don't see a single issue that requires a military solution," he said, accusing "some NATO states" of "imposing a militaristic spirit" on coordination of Arctic nations in the Arctic Council.

Moscow has built several massive Arctic garrisons in the Arctic and made the hydrocarbon-rich region one of its strategic priorities.

Some in the US command have warned about Washington's and Canada's vulnerabilities in the north, and President Donald Trump's administration is drafting a new Arctic defence strategy to reflect competition with Russia and China in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the International Arctic Forum that Moscow was "not...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the International Arctic Forum that Moscow was "not doing anything else besides ensuring security of the country"
OLGA MALTSEVA, AFP

Moscow has filed a bid in the UN to assert sovereignty over a vast Arctic shelf area, which received a "positive recommendation" regarding areas in the Okhotsk, Barents, and Bering Seas, Lavrov said.

The UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf is still reviewing Russia's claim in the Arctic Ocean, which includes the North Pole.

"We expect a successful conclusion of the review" of this part of the claim, which contests with Denmark, Lavrov said.

"All possible overlaps will be solved through negotiations," he said.

He added that the Northern Sea Route which Moscow has billed as a viable alternative link between Europe and Asia, is a "national transport artery" for Russia, but Moscow nevertheless wants to "develop and use it collectively".

More about Russia, Arctic, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
German IS woman accused of letting Yazidi 'slave' girl die of thirst
Adam Lambert and Queen set to tour Australia in 2020
Review: Muse rocks hard at Madison Square Garden in New York City Special
Fiat to pay Tesla in a deal to meet EU emission standards
Meghan's baby to test royal appetite for reform
Review: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike rock Lollapalooza with 'Crowd Control'
Hong Kong admits world's largest air purifier choked on debut
Libyan strongman under pressure to end Tripoli assault
India's Modi eyes win in world's biggest election
Jade Harlow talks about 2019 Emmy nod, 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special