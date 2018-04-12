Email
article imageRussia's Navalny calls for protest ahead of Putin inauguration

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Thursday called for demonstrations across the country on May 5, two days ahead of the inauguration of re-elected President Vladimir Putin.

Opposition protests ahead of Putin's last inauguration in 2012 led to clashes with police and dozens of arrests, with some demonstrators sentenced to up to four years in prison.

"Let's go into the streets on May 5 and march for the right to be citizens in our own country," Navalny said in a blog post, entitled "Putin is not our Tsar".

"If we stay at home, then little by little we will turn into serfs," he said.

Putin was re-elected to the Kremlin for a new six-year term last month with 77 percent of the vote.

Navalny called on supporters to boycott the election, after he was barred from running because of a criminal conviction he insists was politically motivated.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition
