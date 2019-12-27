Russia's Avangard hypersonic missiles enter combat duty

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World On December 27, 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has confirmed the nation's first regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles has been put into service. One year ago, on December 26, 2018, the world was allowed to watch the first public test launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room. The missile successfully hit a designated practice target on the Kura shooting range on Kamchatka, 3,700 miles away. China has been working on a similar hypersonic system - believed to be capable of traveling at least five times the speed of sound. The weapon is called the Dong Feng 17, or DF-17, and was first seen at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese state. The Avangard has been designed using composite materials to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000C (3,632F), which can be reached at hypersonic speed. It is capable of carrying a two megaton warhead. DF-17 missiles on display during the military parade. The missile is believed to be capable of releasing a "hypersonic glider" from the edge of space GREG BAKER, AFP The weapons glide system makes it unique. The Avangard is launched on top of an intercontinental ballistic missile, but, unlike a regular missile warhead, that follows a predicted path after separation, In the recent past, Putin has said that Russia needs to develop weapons systems because of US efforts to develop a missile defense system that he claimed could erode Russia’s nuclear deterrent. Putin was talking about the U.S. wanting to build up defenses in NATO countries against Russian aggression. And as the BBC points out, if what the Russian Defense Ministry is saying turns out to be true, the world has now entered a new era. And if the Russians really do have a combat-ready nuclear missile system - then it makes former US defense secretary, James Mattis' comments about the Avangard weapon moot. “I saw no change to the Russian military capability and each of these systems that he’s talking about that are still years away, I do not see them changing the military balance. They do not impact any need on our side for a change in our deterrence posture," [url=http://www According to Russian media, the new weapon will be impossible to intercept and will ensure Russia's security for decades to come. One year ago, on December 26, 2018, the world was allowed to watch the first public test launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room. The missile successfully hit a designated practice target on the Kura shooting range on Kamchatka, 3,700 miles away. the glide mechanism allows the weapon to make sharp maneuvers while in flight, making it difficult to intercept. The BBC writes : "This all comes at a time when the whole network of arms control agreements inherited from the Cold War is collapsing. One crucial treaty - the New START agreement - is due to expire in February 2021. Russia seems willing to extend the agreement but the Trump administration has so far appeared skeptical." Mattis told reporters while traveling in Oman in March 2018. 