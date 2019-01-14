Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia loses control of only space telescope

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Russia has lost control of its only space radio telescope but officials are working to re-establish communication, the country's beleaguered space agency said Monday.

The incident is the latest setback for Russia's debt-laden space industry, which in recent years has suffered the loss of spacecraft, satellites, and a failed manned launch.

Roscosmos said a US observatory detected signals from Russia's gigantic Spektr-R, or RadioAstron, telescope, which stopped responding to commands from Earth last Thursday.

Roscosmos said that meant the onboard systems were working independently.

The Spektr-R telescope was launched into orbit in 2011 to study black holes, neutron stars and Earth's magnetic field, among other subjects.

Complete with ground-based observatories and a 10-meter-long antenna, RadioAstron is one of the largest telescopes ever made.

A new attempt to regain control of the telescope will take place from 1600 GMT Monday, the space agency said in a statement.

Previous attempts to get in touch with the telescope were unsuccessful.

Yuri Kovalev, head of the RadioAstron project, refused to say the country had lost the spacecraft for good.

"I cannot bury a satellite which is alive for sure," Kovalev told AFP in written comments.

"It's like asking for a comment about a sick person when doctors are fighting for his life," said Kovalev, a physicist with the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

This year Russia is planning to launch another telescope, the Spektr-RG, whose task will be to put together a "complete map of the Universe," the space agency has said.

The Spektr-R telescope was only supposed to serve through 2014 but its lifespan has been extended.

Some experts say the Spektr-R telescope was one of Russia's few successful space projects.

Last October a Soyuz rocket carrying Russia's Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague failed just minutes after blast-off, forcing the pair to make an emergency landing.

More about Russia, Space, Accident, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Predicted growth for anti-drone technology
Afghan talent show singer finds fame as Justin Trudeau's double
Indonesia recovers second black box from Lion Air crash
Scepticism in France as Macron launches 'great national debate'
Steve Stockmal talks music career, living in Greece, technology Special
Max Hafker talks 'Freckleface Strawberry,' acting and future Special
Caracas denies ordering assembly leader's detention
Increased use in cannabis could be bad for dental hygiene
Chilean Patagonia: an open-air lab to study climate change
Global car makers intend to spend up to $300 billion on EVs