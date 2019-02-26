Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia jails security official, anti-hacking expert for treason

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Russia on Tuesday handed long jail terms to a high-ranking security official and a cybersecurity expert after finding them guilty of treason, local news agencies reported.

A Moscow military tribunal imposed a sentence of 22 years in a harsh-regime penal colony on Sergei Mikhailov, who at the time of his arrest was the deputy head of the FSB security service's centre for information security.

In addition, the tribunal handed a 14-year jail sentence to Ruslan Stoyanov, an anti-hacking expert who was detained while working for Moscow-based cybersecurity giant Kaspersky.

The sentences came after a closed trial while the details of the criminal case against the men were classified.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax news agency that the pair had passed information to US security agencies, including the CIA.

At the time of their arrest in February 2017, a lawyer involved in the case confirmed to AFP that the charges against the pair were "connected to the United States."

It is one of the highest-profile treason cases to hit Russia's security community in years.

The US in 2017 imposed a ban on the use of Kaspersky's anti-virus software by federal agencies amid concerns about the company's links to Russian intelligence services.

More about Russia, Crime, Hacking, Security
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Netanyahu says 'good riddance' as Iran FM tenders resignation
Robinson Crusoe island sets example for the world in conservation
Syria force screens and treats 'caliphate' survivors
Ontario government being sued over unorthodox pot store lottery
China urges India, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after air strike
India 'air strikes' send Pakistan tensions surging
Russia rolls out fast internet to islands Japan claims
Nathan Adrian opens up about cancer diagnosis on the 'Today' show
Global warming imperils clouds that deter hothouse Earth
UK PM opens way to three-month Brexit delay