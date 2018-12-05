Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRussia jails elderly activist for protest call

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced a 77-year-old rights activist to 25 days in jail for calling for protests against a growing crackdown on young people.

Lev Ponomaryov, one of Russia's most respected activists, told AFP that the powerful FSB security service was behind his detention.

"They are taking revenge against me because I am waging a war against the FSB," the head of the For Human Rights movement told AFP by phone as he was being driven to a detention centre.

"The country is gradually inching towards mass political repressions," he said, referring to the peak of Stalin-era purges.

A spokeswoman for Moscow's Tverskoi district court said the activist had been convicted of a repeat violation of rules around mass demonstrations.

In late October, Ponomaryov made a public call for Russians to take part in an unsanctioned rally in Moscow to protest a growing crackdown on young people including teenagers suspected of extremism.

Eighteen people were detained for taking part in the rally, near the building housing the FSB, successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

In a case denounced by rights activists, a group of youngsters has been accused of seeking to topple the authorities and creating an "extremist organisation" that was infiltrated by security services.

In a statement, Ponomaryov's movement denounced his arrest and sentencing as "absolutely illegal".

It also suggested he was jailed because he was helping to prepare a new opposition rally set for mid-December.

Supporters expressed their dismay at the jailing of the elderly activist, a former physics professor who rose to prominence as a rights activist in the late 1980s and served in Russia's first post-Soviet parliament.

In recent years, he has been a vocal opponent of President Vladimir Putin's government.

"Putin's justice in all its glory," opposition activist Ilya Yashin said on Twitter.

More about Russia, Politics, Rights, Opposition
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Perilous change of tack as migrants take sea route to Britain
Review: Adam Lambert spectacular at Cher tribute at Kennedy Center Honors Special
Russian tech giant Yandex unveils first smartphone
NATO warns Kosovo over 'army' plan
China's unbridled export of coal power imperils climate goals
Over 100 new exoplanets discovered
Soyuz crew successfully docks at ISS — Met by jubilant astronauts
Dozens of mafia suspects held in international sting
A marijuana tax could help fix New York's crumbling subway system
Turkey seeks arrest of Saudi crown prince aides over Khashoggi