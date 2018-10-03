Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRunway collision between Sudan army planes injures 8: airport

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A collision between two Sudanese army planes on the runway at Khartoum airport on Wednesday injured eight people, officials said.

The Soviet-era Antonov aircraft had landed within seconds of each other when the accident occurred, an airport official said.

"Eight people were injured and taken to hospital when two military planes collided at Khartoum airport," said another official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Sudanese military spokesman Brigadier Ahmed Khalifa Shami in a statement said the two aircraft were military cargo planes, and added that the incident did not cause "any losses".

An investigation had been launched to find the reason for the collision, he said.

Video footage posted on social media showed two planes moving along the runway before one suddenly rams the tail of the other.

Both planes appeared to have been badly damaged in pictures posted online.

Airport officials said the facility had been temporarily closed after the accident.

Wednesday's accident is the third to have hit Sudan's ageing military fleet in less than a month.

On September 21, two pilots were killed when their military jet crashed near Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum on the west bank of the Nile.

It came days after a military helicopter crashed on landing in Darfur. All passengers were rescued as the helicopter caught fire.

Most of Sudan's fleet consists of Soviet-made aircraft, and in recent years it has suffered several crashes, with the military frequently blaming technical problems and bad weather.

More about Sudan, Aviation, Army, Crash
More news from
Latest News
Top News
NATO demands answers on Russia missiles
Philippines plans party crackdown on re-opened Boracay
US to let NATO use its cyber defence skills
Review: Mondo Duplantis' amazing journey in the men's pole vault in 2018 Special
Adel Abdel Mahdi, Iraq PM-designate shouldering hopes home and abroad
Putin brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag'
Amazon pay hike — Cheers, jeers, and skepticism on Twitter
With tiny Russian pensions, work for many never ends
Bitcoin trading around $6,500 level without clear direction yet
'Darwin in a test tube': Trio wins Nobel for harnessing evolution