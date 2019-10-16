Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRoyal pardon for Moroccan journalist jailed for abortion

Listen | Print
By AFP     37 mins ago in World

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday issued a royal pardon for journalist Hajar Raissouni, overturning a prison sentence for an "illegal abortion" and sexual relations outside marriage, the justice ministry said.

The 28-year-old will walk free "in the coming hours", while sentences handed down to her Sudanese fiance, gynaecologist, anaesthetist and a medical assistant were also overturned, an official told AFP.

The case, which saw Rassiouni and the others sentenced on September 30, had provoked a storm of protest from rights groups.

The ministry statement said the pardon came as the monarch wanted to help "preserve the future of the couple, who wanted to establish a family in line with our religious and legal precepts, despite the error they made".

The journalist works for Arabic-language newspaper Akhbar Al-Yaoum, which has a history of run-ins with the authorities.

Raissouni was arrested on August 31 as she left a clinic in Rabat. In court, she denied having had an abortion, saying she had been treated for internal bleeding -- testimony backed up by her gynaecologist.

The journalist denounced the affair as a "political trial", saying she had been questioned by police about her family and her own writing.

More about Morocco, Trial, Abortion, Pardon
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Chatting with Nadia Bjorlin of NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Spain mulls response to violent Catalan protests
Turks and allies to launch an offensive on Syrian city of Manbij
Glaciers and tribal dancing: William and Kate visit Pakistan's north
Turkey operation creates headaches for NATO
Engelbert Humperdinck to release new 'Reflections' EP this winter
Trump impeachment probe claims 'dramatic progress'
Syria troops fight Turkish forces alongside Kurds: monitor
Majority of IT security pros say their infrastructure has gaps
Review: Adam Lambert releases ethereal 'Closer To You' live session video Special