Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRomania graft body investigates record cases despite 'attacks'

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Romania's anti-corruption agency investigated a record number of cases in 2017, despite "unprecedented attacks" by political authorities, its chief prosecutor said Wednesday.

Last year the DNA anti-corruption body faced "attempts to amend legislation and unprecedented attacks targeting us," said Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The 44-year-old magistrate, a popular figure in Romania, faces a dismissal procedure launched by the country's justice minister last week, but has won the backing of the country's top judicial body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates.

Kovesi has helped bring a raft of corrupt officials to justice in recent years in one of the EU's most graft-ridden countries.

During an annual report of its services, presented in front of the country's president Klaus Iohannis and judges on Wednesday, she said 3,800 cases had been investigated in 2017.

Despite the "challenges", the DNA sent 1,000 people, including three ministers, five MPs and a senator to the courts, she added.

The final decision on her fate lies with president Iohannis, who is from the centre-right and who has said on several occasions that he supports both Kovesi and the DNA.

More about roumanie, Corruption, UE, Justice, politique
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Rozzi tackles heartbreak in new radio single 'Never Over You' Special
Microsoft 'doubles down' on Windows 10 for IoT devices
Dick's Sporting Goods jumps into the fray and 'takes a stand'
World's biggest plane marks another milestone
Picasso painting of muse, future lover fetches European record £50 mln
Scientists alarmed by unprecedented warming in Arctic
New study — Climate change threatens major crops in California
Microsoft launches new AI-powered healthcare services
Google's AI-powered Clips camera is now available
Winnie the Pooh memes censored in China