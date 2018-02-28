Romania's anti-corruption agency investigated a record number of cases in 2017, despite "unprecedented attacks" by political authorities, its chief prosecutor said Wednesday.

Last year the DNA anti-corruption body faced "attempts to amend legislation and unprecedented attacks targeting us," said Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The 44-year-old magistrate, a popular figure in Romania, faces a dismissal procedure launched by the country's justice minister last week, but has won the backing of the country's top judicial body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates.

Kovesi has helped bring a raft of corrupt officials to justice in recent years in one of the EU's most graft-ridden countries.

During an annual report of its services, presented in front of the country's president Klaus Iohannis and judges on Wednesday, she said 3,800 cases had been investigated in 2017.

Despite the "challenges", the DNA sent 1,000 people, including three ministers, five MPs and a senator to the courts, she added.

The final decision on her fate lies with president Iohannis, who is from the centre-right and who has said on several occasions that he supports both Kovesi and the DNA.