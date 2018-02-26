Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRolling Stones to restart European tour in May

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Music

The Rolling Stones will kick off the second leg of their European tour in Dublin on May 17, the granddaddies of rock said Monday.

The "Stones -- No Filter" tour will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood also play stadium shows in Britain, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The concerts -- which end on July 8 in Warsaw -- include their first UK and Ireland tour in five years.

The highlights are likely to be two monster gigs in their hometown, at the London Stadium and Twickenham rugby stadium.

Tickets will start to go on sale for the tour on March 2.

The Rolling Stones ended the first part of their "No Filter" tour in October with a series of sell-out shows in France.

The rock legends said the new tour would include their classic songs such as "Satisfaction" as well as some "surprise" additions to their repertoire.

More about musique, clbrits, Gb
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rolling Stones to restart European tour in May
Snow falls in Rome as Europe hit by icy weather
Canada's Supercluster plan includes plant-based protein farmers
Maverick climber pauses in 'suicidal' solo bid to summit K2
World's largest phone show opens with a visit by King Felipe VI
Review: Martin Garrix closes Winter Olympics with electronic dance party Special
Review: Sam Kendricks wins 1st place in Clermont-Ferrand with 5.93 meters Special
Something borrowed: grooms and guests for hire in Vietnam
Tesla offers 'free' chargers for office parking lots
Iran's eastern shift shows patience running out with the West