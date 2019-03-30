Email
Rolling Stones cancel tour over Mick Jagger's health

By AFP     1 hour ago

British rock icon Mick Jagger said on Saturday he was "devastated" after his Rolling Stones were forced to cancel their United States and Canada tour dates so he could receive "medical treatment".

"I really hate letting you down like this," the 75-year-old wrote on his Twitter account, without specifying what treatment he was receiving.

"I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

The rock legends earlier announced the cancellations, saying that they would reschedule the dates.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," said the band's official statement.

"The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

Jagger has eight children, five grand children and a great-granddaughter, but has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s, playing Britain's Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

The band, who formed in 1962, were due to play 17 shows in the US and Canada between April and June.

