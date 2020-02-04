Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRights organization says Venezuela denied entry to delegation

Listen | Print
By Ariela NAVARRO (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

A regional human rights organization said Tuesday that Venezuela has denied entry to a delegation that sought to review the human rights situation in the crisis-torn country.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said the delegation would instead meet on the Colombian border with representatives of civic groups.

The delegation's leader, Esperanza Arosemena, posted a picture and message on social media saying the group had been prevented from boarding a Copa Airlines flight to Venezuela in Panama.

She said they were informed by the airline that it "received instructions from the Venezuelan regime that we were not authorized to enter the country."

The government of President Nicolas Maduro had previously indicated it would not authorize a visit by the commission, an autonomous body of the Organization of American States.

The OAS recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

Maduro withdrew his government's diplomats from the organization last year, and its seat was taken over by a representative designated by Guaido.

In a statement, the rights commission said the delegation's visit was organized at the invitation of Gustavo Tarre, Guaido's representative.

More about Venezuela, derechos, diplomacia, cidh
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Frenchman seeks pardon for father, guillotined in 1957
Q&A: Digital transformation of real estate is all about data Special
Review: Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis melt hearts on 'General Hospital' Special
US working with pharmaceutical firm on new type of coronavirus treatment
Innovation helped ancient Siberian hunters survive the Ice Age
China accuses Pompeo of 'slander' over Xinjiang comments
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
China virus: What we know about the fatalities
Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions
Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada