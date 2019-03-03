Email
article imageReuters star photographer Behrakis dead at 58: press body

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Award-winning Reuters photographer Yannis Behrakis has died aged 58 after a battle with cancer, Greece's foreign press association said Sunday.

Athens-born Behrakis, who worked at Reuters for more than 30 years and died on Saturday, was "one of the best photographers of his generation", it said in a statement.

"His pictures shaped the very way in which we perceived events, from the war in Afghanistan and Sierra Leone to the refugee crisis and the Arab Spring."

His prestigious awards included the World Press Photo in 2000, Bayeux-Calvados in 2002 and Photographer of the Year by the Guardian in 2015.

The married father of two also led a Reuters team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for coverage of the refugee crisis.

In 2000, Behrakis had narrowly escaped death in Sierra Leone in an ambush by gunmen that killed Reuters colleague Kurt Schork and AP cameraman Miguel Gil Moreno.

