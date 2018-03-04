Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRescue teams recover black boxes at site of Iran plane crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Rescue teams have recovered the black boxes of a plane that crashed last month in the mountains of southwestern Iran leaving 66 people dead, official media reported on Sunday.

"The box that recorded flight parameters and the one with conversations in the cockpit have been handed over to judicial authorities," Reza Jafarzadeh, the public relations director of Iran's civil aviation organisation, told official news agency IRNA.

Jafarzadeh said the two black boxes of the Aseman Airlines ATR-72 were found on Saturday by rescue teams, who had resumed search operations in the Zagros mountains on Friday after bad weather forced them to halt efforts for nearly a week.

They were to be handed over to investigators seeking to determine the cause of the accident. The aircraft, on a domestic flight out of Tehran, went down in a snowstorm on February 18 and crashed at a height of about 4,000 metres (13,000 feet).

There have been no reported survivors from the plane's 66 passengers and crew.

The crash site has been hit by heavy snowfall in recent days, making rescue operations particularly dangerous due to avalanche risks, according to officials quoted by local media.

So far, only body parts have been recovered from the scene of the crash. Forensic teams have performed tests on 51 samples of human tissue in attempts to identify the victims, IRNA reported.

More about Iran, Aviation, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump strikes jesting note at Washington press dinner
Swiss vote for public media
Review: Jim Breuer hilarious at The Paramount as part of residency show Special
Tibetans greet new year with giant Buddhas, dancing and lamb carcasses
Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator
Building an bionic eye with machine intelligence
Tiny Canadian town goes up against the 'big boys' and wins
Review: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special
Trump praises China's Xi for lifetime mandate extension
Hollywood braced for best picture photo finish at Oscars