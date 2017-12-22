Email
article imageRegional trains collide in Austria, 8 injured

By AFP     yesterday in World

Two regional trains collided late Friday near Vienna, knocking two carriages over and hurting eight people, none of them seriously, officials said.

The accident occurred at 1700 GMT near the station of Kritzendorf, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north-west of Vienna.

Four people sustained moderate injuries and four others light wounds, said Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer.

One person airlifted to hospital with head injuries but was conscious.

"We believe that the cause was likely human error, not a technical fault. But this will be investigated in the coming days," Hofer said.

Both trains were emptied of people by 1830 GMT.

