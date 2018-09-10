Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRebels say Colombia govt peace talk terms are 'unacceptable'

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas said Monday that conditions set by Ivan Duque, the country's new president, to restart peace talks in Cuba aimed at ending their insurgency are "unacceptable."

Right-winger Duque gave the Marxist ELN a one-month deadline after his inauguration on August 7 to convince him it is serious about laying down arms and reentering civilian life.

That cut-off point expired on Friday.

By refusing to recognize agreements reached under Duque's predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos, "and unilaterally placing unacceptable conditions, this government is... ending the process of dialogue" aimed at reaching a peace agreement, ELN negotiators in Havana said in a statement.

The statement called for restarting talks "with no further delays."

Duque on Saturday demanded the release of all ELN hostages -- believed to be 16 -- as a condition to restart peace talks.

With an estimated 1,500 fighters, the ELN is the last recognized armed rebel group operating in Colombia. Authorities believe it is financed through drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for signing the historic accord with the much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels in 2016, turning that armed group into a political party after more than 50 years of violent insurrection.

More about Colombia, Cuba, Unrest, eln, Peace
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sweden risks government deadlock as far-right gains
Q&A: Blockchain makes waves in real-estate Special
Lisa Polizzi wins 2018 Josie Music Award for 'Female Rising Star' Special
Hurricane Florence gaining strength as it heads toward US coast
Russia prepares for biggest war games in its history
Driver-less shuttle bus tests autonomous technology in Calgary
Review: Sam Kendricks wins men's pole vault at 2018 IAAF Continental Cup Special
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
Immigrants anxious over rise of Swedish far-right
Big investment in cryptocurrency startup Altcoin.io