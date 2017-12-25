Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRare arrest in Mexico journalist killings

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Mexican authorities on Monday said they arrested the person behind the murder of a journalist who wrote about the country's drug war, one of the few such media killings to be solved.

Miroslava Breach, 54, was among at least 11 journalists killed in Mexico this year, and more than 100 who have lost their lives since 2000.

Ninety percent of those cases remain unsolved.

But authorities on Monday detained Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, the "intellectual author" of Breach's killing, said Javier Corral, governor of the northern state of Chihuahua, where Breach was murdered in March.

The state's attorney general, Cesar Augusto Peniche, told the Reforma newspaper that man arrested is allegedly a member of the "Los Salazar" criminal organization.

Another man, Ramon Zavala, wanted for allegedly being the alleged gunman who actually shot Breach, was himself killed on Friday by unidentified assailants.

Breach, a veteran crime and politics reporter for the newspapers La Jornada and Norte de Juarez, was found dead inside her car with gunshot wounds to the head on March 23 in Chihuahua.

One of her last stories was on a war between two rival capos in the Juarez drug cartel.

After Syria, Mexico is the world's most dangerous country for journalists, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.

More about mxico, crimen, organizado, prensa
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Pakistan allows Indian 'spy' on death row to meet family
Review: Mario Frangoulis terrific on 'Sing Me An Angel' DVD Special
Following Trump, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem
Enjoy the holidays, but don't forget your fiber
Telecom sector makes progress in digital transformation
Review: Magician Jorgos mind-blowing in semi-finals of Greece Got Talent Special
Rare arrest in Mexico journalist killings
Op-Ed: Fran Drescher ('The Nanny') is 2017's 'Humanitarian of the Year'
Canada kicks out Venezuela ambassador in tit-for-tat row
Essential science: Link between gut microbes and despair