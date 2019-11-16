Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka election

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka election

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Politics

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks.

Rajapaksa, the main opposition candidate, was leading with 52.87 percent while housing minister Sajith Premadasa had 39.67 percent out of half a million votes counted, according to the Election Commission.

Leftist Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place with 4.69 percent. There were 32 other candidates for the top job.

Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said at least 80 percent of the 15.99 million eligible voters participated in Saturday's poll, which was marred by isolated violence that left several people injured.

Rajapaksa, 70, was leading in the island's majority Sinhalese areas while Premadasa showed strong support from among the island's minority Tamil community in the northern and eastern regions.

Premadasa, 52, from the liberal United National Party (UNP), is the son of assassinated ex-president Ranasinghe Premadasa.

The election is the first popularity test of the UNP-led government since the April 21 suicide bomb attacks that killed at least 269 people and were blamed on local Islamist extremists.

The government had faced severe criticism for failing to prevent the attacks despite prior warnings.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped aside, allowing his deputy Premadasa to enter the fray and face Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former strongman president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya is credited with directing security forces to crush Tamil rebels and end a 37-year separatist war in May 2009 during the tenure of Mahinda, who was president from 2005 to 2015.

The Election Commission has said it hopes to provide final results by late Sunday.

More about Srilanka, Vote, Results
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Drop in native fish in Mississippi River due to Asian carp
Celine Dion celebrates album release at drag bar Lips in New York
High-priced Huawei Mate X folding smartphone released in China
UK's Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein accuser in sensational TV interview
Rajapaksa takes early lead in Sri Lanka election
Oscar Wilde's stolen ring found by Dutch 'art detective'
Bloomberg drops $100 million on anti-Trump ads
Thousands of Guaido supporters march against Maduro in Venezuela
Q&A: Why VR is the next commerce frontier Special
Canadian cannabis market continues its downward spiral