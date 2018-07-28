Email
article imageRainstorms kill 49 in northern India

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Heavy monsoon rains that sparked floods and caused buildings to collapse have killed at least 49 people in north India's Uttar Pradesh state since Thursday officials said, as the national weather agency issued further storm warnings.

Some of the victims died after they were buried by collapsing buildings, while others were drowned, electrocuted or killed in traffic accidents caused by the rain, disaster management officials said.

With scores of houses damaged, authorities in Uttar Pradesh -- home to some 220 million people -- were on high alert and called for all buildings at risk to be vacated.

The torrential rains have also hit New Delhi and the western state of Rajasthan that is popular with tourists, where 11 centimetres (4.3 inches) of rain was reported in 24 hours in Bharatpur district Friday.

Heavy monsoon rains have damaged scores of houses
Heavy monsoon rains have damaged scores of houses
-, AFP

New Delhi's Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 204 metres by one metre on Saturday leading the authorities to issue an alert. The water level in the river is expected to rise further, Delhi government said.

Building collapses are common across India, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September.

The meteorological office has warned of heavy rainfall across much of northern India for the next five days.

