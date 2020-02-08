Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRaab seeks 'ambitious' Japan-Britain trade deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Japanese counterpart agreed Saturday to seek an "ambitious, high standard" trade accord matching Japan's agreement with the EU.

Raab is on a four-nation Asian tour in his first major overseas trip since Britain left the European Union on January 31 after 47 years of membership.

He arrived in Tokyo Saturday morning from Australia on a two-day visit and held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

"In line with our commitment to free trade, we will work quickly to make the new partnership as ambitious, high standard and mutually beneficial as the Japan-EU EPA," the two ministers said in a joint statement.

Their planned bilateral trade accord would "send a very powerful signal of our shared commitment to free, rules-based trade," Raab told reporters.

Motegi said preparations were under way for formal negotiations on a Japan-Britain free trade partnership.

"We agreed that we will start and conclude the negotiations as early as possible," he added.

In 2018, Japan and the EU struck a trade deal covering more than 630 million people and economies that add up to around a third of global output.

They began negotiations in 2013, two years after agreeing to start talks.

Following Brexit, Britain is hoping to negotiate a new trade deal not just with Brussels but also the United States, Japan and other countries.

Raab is also heading to Singapore and Malaysia.

More about Japan, Britain, Diplomacy, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China turns to AI, data in fight against virus
Op-Ed: Iraqi military officials cautioned not to seek US help
'Baywatch' alum David Chokachi talks 'Emerald Run,' digital age Special
Review: Il Volo mesmerizes Radio City Music Hall with ethereal vocals Special
'Peter Tork and Monkees Day' proclaimed on Feb. 8 in Connecticut
China virus toll hits 722 as Hong Kong imposes quarantine
Greece aims to outflank Turkey in Mediterranean
Panic buying hits Singapore after virus alert raised
New coronavirus infected 40 staff in single Wuhan hospital: study
Rachel Reinert talks 'Into the Blue,' digital age, Harry Styles Special