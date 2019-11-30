Email
article imageQueen extends condolences to families of London Bridge victims

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in World
London - On November 30, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has extended her sympathies to the families of the London Bridge victims.
According to the international news organization Reuters, Queen Elizabeth has offered her "thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and who have been affected by yesterday's terrible violence" in the London Bridge attack.
In a post on The Royal Family's Instagram page, Queen Elizabeth II noted that she and Prince Philip are saddened to hear about the terror attacks at London Bridge. She went on to express her enduring gratitude to the "police and the emergency services" and the "brave individuals" that put their lives at risk to "selflessly help and protect others."
It was reported that attacker, 28-year-old militant Usman Khan had gone on a rampage this past Friday at a conference on criminal rehabilitation. He was wearing a fake suicide vest and carried knives. The police reported that two people died and three people were injured.
Usman Khan was shot by the City of London Police and he died.
More about Queen elizabeth, london bridge, Victim, Families
