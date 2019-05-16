Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageQuarantine over on measles-hit Scientology cruise ship: spokesman

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Health

The Church of Scientology said Thursday all the passengers from a cruise ship that was quarantined over a measles case had been cleared to leave.

"All passengers and crew (100%) of the Freewinds have been fully cleared of any possible risk of being infected by the measles or infecting others," the organization said in a statement.

"All passengers and crew are free to come and go as they wish," a spokesman added to AFP.

The infected individual was a member of the crew who, according to the Church, had fully recovered and was given a clean bill of health a week ago. She had been earlier confined on the ship.

The ship, which is based in Willemstad on the island of Curacao in the Dutch West Indies, was quarantined after its arrival in Saint Lucia on April 30.

It remained there for two days before returning to Willemstad on May 4 where local authorities ordered a fresh quarantine to give them time to confirm the passengers were either immunized or had no risk of contracting the virus.

More about USA, maladies, tourisme
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela's Guaido confirms Norway mediation effort
Activists urge Kenya to halt 'horrific' donkey skin sales to China
Higher potency weed hitting market raises health concerns
Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for contempt
Venezuela peace talks in Oslo provide glimmer of hope
Russia praises Council of Europe amid bitter row
Neil Young to release new studio album 'Tuscaloosa'
Ukraine's new president caught in US political crossfire
Bank of Canada joins Network for Greening the Financial System
Gulf standoff: Iran calm in face of US pressure