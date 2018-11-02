Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin to meet new Cuban leader on first Moscow visit

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday on his first official visit to long-term ally Moscow.

Diaz-Canel took office in April in a historic transition of power on the Caribbean island, succeeding Raul Castro, who took over from his elder brother Fidel, father of the 1959 revolution.

Cold War ally Moscow has affirmed "unshakeable solidarity" with Communist Cuba and last year criticised US President Donald Trump for reversing Barack Obama's deal to restore ties with Havana.

The visit comes a day after the US, which has slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia, imposed new economic restrictions on Cuba.

Diaz-Canel flew into Moscow on Thursday evening for a three-day visit accompanied by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez and other officials.

"We would like to confirm the unchanged policy of Cuba... towards Russia," Diaz-Canel told parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday morning, in translated comments reported by TASS state news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed the warmth of "friendship and cooperation with Cuba" the day before, telling journalists: "Russia intends to continue these relations and do everything possible to develop them."

The Cuban and Russian leaders will seek to boost bilateral trade and economic links, Peskov said.

Military cooperation will also be on the agenda, he said, adding that the topic was "quite sensitive" and he could not give details.

He declined to comment on a report in Russia's Kommersant daily that Russia would lend Cuba more than $50 million to buy Russian arms.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov during a visit to Cuba this week said contracts including deals to modernise Cuba's railways would be signed during Diaz-Canel's visit, Russian news agencies reported.

Diaz-Canel will later meet Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who held a landmark meeting with Pope Francis in Cuba in 2016.

Previous Cuban president Raul Castro visited Russia in 2015 while Putin visited the island on a tour of Latin America in 2014, meeting both Raul and Fidel Castro.

More about Russia, Cuba, Politics, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
AI chip startup gets backing from Microsoft and Intel
NASA's Dawn asteroid mission ends as fuel runs out
The impact of burning fossil fuels on today's extreme weather
Review: Josh Groban releases fantastic 'Bridges' album, honors Billy Joel Special
Bitcoin had a bad October but is almost at $6,400 today
'I'd Give a Lifetime' by Matt Williams lands on Music Row charts
Daryl Hall and John Oates empower Americans to get 'Voates' out
Artificial sweeteners are toxic to gut microbes
Nigerian army posts Trump video to justify shooting Shiites
Saudi loses swagger on world stage after Khashoggi crisis