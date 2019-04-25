Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin says ready to 'fully restore' ties with Ukraine

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia was ready to restore full relations with Kiev, after a political novice won the Ukraine presidential election.

"We want and we are ready to fully restore relations with Ukraine. But we cannot do this unilaterally," he told journalists following his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok.

He said the weekend election, in which Volodymyr Zelensky beat incumbent Petro Poroshenko with 73 percent of the vote, showed the "complete failure" of Poroshenko's policies.

"Ukraine's new leadership cannot fail to understand this," he said.

Poroshenko took a hard line on Russia over his term, which was marked by the fight against Moscow-backed rebels in eastern separatist regions.

Over a bitter campaign he consistently presented himself as the only candidate who could stand up to Putin.

Putin's comments came a day after he signed a decree making it easier for people living in Ukraine's separatist territories to obtain Russian passports, drawing condemnation from Kiev and the West.

More about Ukraine, Russia, Conflict, Diplomacy, Putin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sudan braces for 'million-strong' protest march
Forest fires blight Europe amid drought fears
Derren Brown to embark on new U.K. 'Showman' tour in 2020
Joe Biden: Popular, seasoned Democrat with a cumbersome past
Far-right Vox wants to shake up Spain's election
Russian city with Korean flavour welcomes Kim
Ford expands electric vehicle investment
Review: Madonna and Maluma release visually striking video for 'Medellín' Special
Far-right party leaders meet in Prague ahead of EU vote
Russia slams 'scandalous' order in Ukraine to boost local language