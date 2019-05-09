Putin hails military might on WWII Victory Day

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin hails military might on WWII Victory Day

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

President Vladimir Putin vowed to ensure Russia's military capabilities as the country on Thursday marked World War II Victory Day, a commemoration that has become increasingly important over his two-decade rule.

The president's speech to thousands of soldiers and veterans on Red Square came at the start of an annual parade that sees hundred of pieces of military hardware roll through the streets of Moscow.

"The lessons of the past war are relevant once again. We have done and will do all that is necessary to guarantee the high capabilities of our armed forces," he said.

President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's military might at the annual WWII Victory Day parade
President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's military might at the annual WWII Victory Day parade
Mladen ANTONOV, AFP

Those in the modern Russian army remember the "oath" of Soviet soldiers who fought Nazi Germany, he added: "I die but I will not surrender".

The two-day public holiday to celebrate the 1945 victory comes this year amid heightened tensions with the West and fears of a new Russia-US arms race.

Moscow also recently said it would build up its military presence in the Arctic, seeking to assert its influence in the strategic region.

Parades and celebrations took place in towns and cities across Russia
Parades and celebrations took place in towns and cities across Russia
Mladen ANTONOV, AFP

Parades and celebrations took place in towns and cities across the country, from the European exclave of Kaliningrad to the Far Eastern Sakhalin island, near Japan.

However a fly-by planned for the capital was cancelled because of poor weather, news agencies reported.

State television broadcast marches from around the former USSR, including from the unrecognised republic of Lugansk -- a Ukrainian breakaway region run by Russia-backed separatists.

The conflict between Kiev's forces and the separatists has cost some 13,000 lives over the last five years.

The two-day public holiday to celebrate the 1945 victory comes amid heightened tensions with the Wes...
The two-day public holiday to celebrate the 1945 victory comes amid heightened tensions with the West and fears of a new Russia-US arms race
Alexander NEMENOV, AFP

Almost half of Russians said they planned to attend a Victory Day event this year, according to state pollster VTsIOM.

More about Russia, WwII, History, Military
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fears of new jihadist 'academies' as Iraqi jails fill up
Insurance premiums to become costly because of climate change
ANC takes strong early lead in closely-watched South Africa poll
Engelbert Humperdinck to perform 2019 concert on Long Island
China warns it 'won't capitulate' as US trade talks loom
Europe feels powerless as US faces off against Iran
Putin hails military might on WWII Victory Day
In friendly Florida, Trump dreams of victory in 2020
Thai bay made famous in 'The Beach' to be shut until 2021
Varoufakis running European election campaign — in Berlin