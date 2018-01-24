Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePutin arch-foe presses case against Russia in European court

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny took his battle with President Vladimir Putin back to Europe's top rights court Wednesday, complaining of his repeated arrests ahead of elections in March.

Navalny has asked the European Court of Human Rights, which is based in the French city of Strasbourg, to rule on whether Russia has violated his basic rights by repeatedly detaining him.

The 41-year-old politician, who has been barred from standing in the March presidential poll, did not speak to the press on arrival at the court with his lawyer at around 8 am (0700 GMT).

He was arrested seven times between 2012 and 2014. Each time he was taken to a police station, held for several hours and eventually charged with public order offences.

Navalny, 41, has complained that the arrests were arbitrary, violating the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), to which Russia is a signatory.

In 2013 he was found guilty in an embezzlement case involving an allegedly crooked timber deal and given a five-year suspended sentence that disqualified him from standing for public office.

The European Court of Human Rights condemned the conviction as "manifestly unreasonable" but a Russian retrial issued him with the same sentence.

The charismatic opposition leader -- seen by many as the only genuine opposition to Putin -- was barred last month from running for the presidency because of a fraud conviction he says was politically motivated.

He has called on voters to boycott the vote, which is expected to return Putin for a fourth term, extending his stint in the Kremlin until 2024.

More about Russia, Politics, Opposition, Echr, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tourist businesses get creative in cash-poor Venezuela
Cycling: World champ Sagan presents Pope with bicycle
Battle for land becomes Nigeria's biggest security challenge
Ethiopia's leading opposition figure warns of unrest if dialogue fails
Expert behind new MH370 search hopeful of find within a month
Google's G Suite for Education grows up with new Enterprise plan
US wants to work with rest of world at Davos: Mnuchin
Rejection of EU refugee quotas 'unacceptable': Avramopoulos
Brits Galliano and Waight Keller wow Paris haute couture
Aurora Cannabis to buy CanniMed Therapeutics for C$1.1 billion