Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageProtests in Amsterdam, Dublin over killing of black American

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

Thousands of protesters rallied in the Dutch and Irish capitals on Monday against the death of a black man during an arrest by police in the United States.

Defying coronavirus restrictions, demonstrators in both Amsterdam and Dublin carried signs saying "Black Lives Matter", referring to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The protests that have roiled US cities for six nights have now spread around the world, with rallies as far afield as London and New Zealand.

Around 3,000 protesters packed Dam Square in the centre of Amsterdam, standing close together despite coronavirus social distancing measures, local media said.

The protest was partly organised by a group that aims to stop the Dutch Christmas tradition of "Black Pete" -- one of Santa's helpers who is dressed in blackface.

In Dublin, protestors marched on the US embassy on Monday afternoon, chanting Floyd's name and taking a knee at the gates of the compound in a moment of silence.

Police on the scene told AFP they estimated between 2,000 and 3,000 took part in the peaceful demonstration, surprising officers who had expected a modest turnout.

Racially diverse protestors carried placards reading "Black lives matter" and "Police murder". One wore a face mask marked with the words "I can't breathe".

"Who do you turn to when you can't turn to the people that are meant to protect you?" said protestor Fionnuala O'Connell, reacting to the circumstances of Floyd's death in police custody.

"That's the scariest part, because what do you do?"

"I feel like a lot of us have been silenced and we were afraid to speak out," demonstrator Raphael Olympio told AFP.

"Today we just want to speak out and raise our voices."

burs-dk/jj

More about US, Politics, Race, Unrest, Netherlands
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tristan Rogers talks about 2020 Emmy nomination for 'Studio City' Special
Facebook in turmoil over refusal to police Trump's posts
Op-Ed: Trump tells governors to 'dominate' and 'take back your streets'
Antifa: 'terror' group or Trump's straw man?
Atlantic Hurricane season will clash with coronavirus pandemic
UN agency recommends health guidelines for airlines
S.Africans rush to liquor stores as booze ban lifts
'EastSiders' earns eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations
Review: Kendal Conrad releases stunning 'Bodyguard' single Special
Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout