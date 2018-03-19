Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageProtesters target latest campaign tour by Brazil's Lula

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Protesters interrupted the start Monday of an election campaign tour by former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads opinion polls but faces a lengthy jail sentence for corruption.

Police had to intervene to separate some 150 protesting farmers and Lula's supporters in Bage, where the leftist leader was starting a bus tour of southern Brazil ahead of October 7 elections.

The protesters brandished an effigy depicting Lula in prison garb and shouted: "Lula, thief, your place is in prison!"

Supporters played accordions and chanted back: "Lula, warrior of the Brazilian people!"

Lula, 72, was due to continue on his journey from Bage to Santana do Livramento on the border with Uruguay to meet another charismatic leftist, former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica. The tour runs through March 28.

Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, easily leads in polls of possible presidential candidates. However, his chance for a comeback appears doomed by the likelihood of an imminent start to his prison sentence.

An appeals court sentenced him to 12 years and one month in January after upholding his conviction for having taken an upscale seaside apartment as a bribe from a construction company involved in Brazil's massive "Car Wash" corruption scheme.

The same court is now due to decide soon on a technical challenge to that ruling. If it goes against Lula, he could face almost immediate incarceration.

However, Lula's lawyers have been working on multiple legal fronts to try and keep him out of prison -- or get him out as soon as possible if he is forced to begin serving the sentence.

More about brsil, politique, Corruption, lections
More news from
Latest News
Top News
IBM's Private Cloud for Data simplifies enterprise data science
Italy seizes migrant rescue ship: NGO
Airbus chooses G Suite for its digital transformation strategy
Italy accused of blocking aid with migrant rescue boat seizure
Robots breaking new ground in the construction industry
Uber pulls all self-driving cars after vehicle kills pedestrian
Facebook rocked by data breach scandal as investigations loom
Uber self-driving car kills Arizona pedestrian
Vancouver company set to revolutionize trapped lithium extraction
Cybersecurity skills lacking in the legal sector