Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageProtesters disrupt coronavirus vaccination site in Los Angeles

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Protesters briefly disrupted a coronavirus vaccination distribution center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, US media reported Saturday.

Several dozen people carrying signs demanding the end of lockdowns and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories gathered at the entrance to the site, one of the largest in the US, social media posts showed.

"There appears to be only about 30 protestors total. It's not clear why they’ve shut off the whole facility," tweeted social media user Mikel Jollet.

Officials shut the site down for nearly an hour, US media reported, citing fire department officials -- though the Los Angeles police department later insisted that the site had not been shut down and that all the vaccines would be distributed.

The incident represents just the latest challenge to the vaccine rollout in the US, which has the highest number of cases and deaths in the world from Covid-19.

More than 26 million people have been infected and 439,000 have died in the country since the start of the pandemic, a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University showed Satuday.

President Joe Biden has pledged to have 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days -- but the rollout began slowly under former President Donald Trump.

Los Angeles county, where Covid-19 cases have surged this winter, is currently only vaccinating frontline medical workers and people aged 65 and over.

Even among those groups, appointments are extremely difficult to obtain, with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots in limited supply.

More about Health, Virus, US, Vaccine, Protests
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Here's why the National Guard is still in Washington D.C.
Peace in troubled Libya brings back traditional weavers
Matt Walton shares advice for young actors, 'One Life to Life' Special
Review: Toly Rod, Johnny Bliss shine on 'I Don't Want This To End' video Special
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Review: 'American Wrestler' is great to watch during the quarantine Special
Chatting with Dalita Avanesian: Armenian music star and actress Special
Israeli embassy in Delhi on high alert before bomb blast: ambassador
Electric cars, fewer cows in New Zealand's climate change plan
Alex Ranarivelo talks about 'Born a Champion' martial arts film Special