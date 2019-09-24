Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePro-Maduro lawmakers return to Venezuela assembly

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Lawmakers from President Nicolas Maduro's socialist party made a noisy return to the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Tuesday, ending a three-year boycott.

Socialist deputies chanted pro-Maduro slogans as they took their seats in the legislature to a barrage of booing from the opposition.

"This is an implicit recognition of the only legitimate body in Venezuela, which is the parliament," said National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's interim president.

Socialist lawmaker Tania Diaz said it was "a democratic gesture of the legitimate government of Venezuela presided over by Nicolas Maduro."

Deputies from the ruling socialist party had walked out of the National Assembly in 2016 after losing control in elections, and the government set up its own body, the Constituent Assembly, to sideline the opposition-dominated legislature.

Maduro's party signed a pact earlier this month with fringe opposition parties paving the way for ruling party lawmakers to return to the legislature, a move aimed at disrupting Guaido's power base.

Maduro's government said it was making the move "in the interest of deepening and extending the dialogue" with the opposition.

The government announced the move after Guaido said earlier this month that talks aimed at resolving the country's long-running political impasse had ended.

The opposition controls two-thirds of the 167 National Assembly seats, but Venezuela's top court declared it in contempt and held its decisions to be null and void.

"We are ready to help them get out of contempt," said socialist lawmaker Francisco Torrealba, who was not allowed to take his seat as the opposition maintained he had lost it by taking a ministerial position.

More about Venezuela, parlamento, gobierno
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Hudson Valley release refreshing 'Baby Goodbye' country single Special
Puerto Rico awaits Tropical Storm Karen after major earthquake
Trump vows pressure on Iran as Europeans seek UN breakthrough
Federal judge blocks logging in the Tongass National Forest
Startup Air Doctor secures in $3.1 million in seed funding
Zimbabwe capital city shuts main water plant, shortages loom
19 killed, dozens wounded as Pakistan jolted by shallow 5.2 quake
Harry and Meghan make pitch for mental health on S.African tour
Democrats launch formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Review: Don Diamont delivers heartbreaking performance on 'B&B' Special