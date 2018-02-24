Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePrivate birthday party for Mugabe, 94

Listen | Print
By AFP     10 hours ago in World

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe celebrated his 94th birthday on Saturday with a private black-tie party hosted by his family, three months after he was ousted from power.

Mugabe's birthday was previously a major public event in Zimbabwe, marked by an outpouring of fawning congratulations and tributes in official media from regime loyalists, government ministries and agencies.

His actual birthday on Wednesday was declared an annual public holiday for the first time this year, but the occasion was greeted without fanfare.

"The party is only for close family members and friends. It is not for the public and it is strictly by invite," Louisa Nyanhongo, a member of Mugabe's close circle, told AFP.

An invitation card that appeared on social media said guests would be "celebrating our hero", alongside a smiling photograph of Mugabe.

The card said the party was at "Blue Roof" -- the lavish private residence where Mugabe and his wife Grace, 52, have been living in apparent seclusion since he was forced to resign after a military intervention.

Nyanhongo's telephone number appeared on the invitation, but she declined to comment further.

While president, Mugabe typically celebrated his birthday with a long speech while wearing a suit decorated with images of his own face at a party that included a multi-course feast.

Vast birthday cakes were a regular feature, with the biggest cake said to weigh the same number of kilogrammes as Mugabe's age. It took several men to carry it into the marquee.

Mugabe, whose 37-year rule was criticised for brutal repression of dissent and economic collapse, has not appeared in public since his abrupt ousting.

This week, he was photographed with Grace meeting the new African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat in Harare.

The photographs were the first of the couple since his ousting.

More about Zimbabwe, Politics, Mugabe, People
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Big Shot amazing at The Paramount, covers U2 and Led Zeppelin Special
State of Georgia considers bill to allow cryptocoins to pay taxes
PAW Patrol Live is headed to The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Corporate America begins cutting ties with NRA as boycott grows
Riyadh hosts first international half-marathon
Coal continues its downward slide as more coal-fired plants close
Op-Ed: Bitcoin not much used as a payment alternative to cash
'Never again': Salvador woman released from prison after stillbirth
Rival protests across Italy ahead of vote
European allies warn trade retaliations if U.S. tariffs imposed