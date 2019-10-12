By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in World Global pop music star Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have joined forces, in an effort to raise awareness for "World Mental Health Day." "There's no need to suffer in silence. Share how you are feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer," they posted. "Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together," they added. Prince Harry and Sheeren underscored the importance to help those that are battling mental health issues. "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure your friends, strangers and look out for anyone who might be suffering in silence," Prince Harry said, prior to noting that "we are all in this together." The video that they filmed together may be seen on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Sheeran and Prince Harry want to make sure that people look after themselves each day, as well as their friends and the people around them that they love. Sheeran shared that he has admired Prince Harry for a long time. This is a cause that is very dear to Prince Harry's heart, and it has been a part of his philanthropic work since 2017 when he was a part of the Heads Together campaign along with his older brother, Prince William, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge."There's no need to suffer in silence. Share how you are feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer," they posted. "Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together," they added.Prince Harry and Sheeren underscored the importance to help those that are battling mental health issues. "Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure your friends, strangers and look out for anyone who might be suffering in silence," Prince Harry said, prior to noting that "we are all in this together."The video that they filmed together may be seen on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram page . That post also offered additional resources and support for people to check out in regard to mental health. "Thanks for watching," Sheeran said. "Cheers," Prince Harry added. More about Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry, World Mental Health Day, Pop, Star Ed Sheeran Prince Harry World Mental Health ... Pop Star