Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePrickly customer: Sniffer dog on point as Kiwi cactus smuggler pinched

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

New Zealand authorities have snagged a woman who tried to smuggle hundreds of cactus plants hidden in stockings strapped to her body through airport security.

Auckland woman Wenqing (Wendy) Li, 38, pleaded guilty to breaching strict biosecurity laws when she tried to sneak in the plants from China in March 2019.

She was sentenced to 12 months intensive supervision and 100 hours community work in an Auckland court, the Ministry of Primary Industries said Wednesday.

"She strapped stockings containing 947 succulents and cacti on to her body and attempted to smuggle them into the country," it said in a statement.

"The cacti included eight endangered and threatened species. The plants were worth over NZ$10,000 ($7,200)."

When a sniffer dog began to show interest, she tried to dispose of the plants in the airport toilets, where they were found by enforcement officials.

Ministry investigator Simon Anderson said the court had made a strong point.

"This sentencing serves as a good reminder that anyone who smuggles plants or other endangered species into New Zealand can expect to be prosecuted," he said.

More about nzealand, Customs, Plant, Offbeat
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: 'As Long As I'm Famous,' starring David Chokachi, is fantastic Special
Violent clashes during Turkey student protests
Microsoft offers to step in if rival Google quits Australia
Op-Ed: Hookworms to the rescue for MS, diabetes, asthma? Apparently so.
'On My Block,' starring Diego Tinoco, back for its final season
Uncertainty, doubts for Japan's Olympic volunteers, fans
Pandemic lifestyle delivers earnings boon for Amazon, Google
Brett Hawke upped to Vice President at Fitter and Faster Swimming Special
Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'
Kate Watson opens up about 'Killer Advice' film on Lifetime Special