By By Karen Graham 27 mins ago in World Health Canada is looking into whether two cannabis companies' sponsorship of a children's charity event last October is in violation of promotion restrictions within the Cannabis Act. Licensed producer Canopy Growth and cannabis extraction company Halo Labs were among the many sponsors of an October 23, 2018 event called Inspiration Night in support of Kids, Cops & Computers for the Merry Go Round Children's foundation, but the two company's logos were used on promotional materials at the Toronto venue. The Cannabis Act is very specific in outlining what a cannabis producer, distributor or retail establishment is allowed and not allowed to promote regarding cannabis or a cannabis accessory or any service related to cannabis. Specifically, under the law, it is prohibited to promote cannabis (e) by presenting it or any of its brand elements in a manner that associates it or the brand element with, or evokes a positive or negative emotion about or image of, a way of life such as one that includes glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring. "We are gathering facts and information about the situation to determine whether there may be an instance of non-compliance with the promotion prohibitions in the Cannabis Act," said Health Canada spokesman Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge in an email to the Financial Post. Merry Go Round's president Mark Zwicker offers one possible reason why the error occurred. The act came into effect on Oct. 17, 2018, while the event was held on October 23. According to BNN Bloomberg, Zwicker said the regulations at the time were so new it wasn't clear whether brand elements could be used, but the charity has since removed the logos from its website.