The death toll following a fire at a community centre in northern Portugal rose to nine on Wednesday after a 67-year-old man died in hospital, a government spokesman said.

The blaze which on Saturday ripped through the village centre near Tondela, which lies between the northern towns of Coimbra and Viseu, was caused after a combustion stove exploded, local authorities believe.

Members of the cultural and humanitarian association were eating dinner when the fire broke out, after gathering to play cards and watch a televised football match.

Authorities said a further 37 people were injured.

According to the daily newpaper Correio da Manha, all the victims who died were crushed or suffocated. Most of them were men over 50 years old.