Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Pope Francis has recommended parents seek psychiatric help for children who show homosexual tendencies, during a press conference on his plane taking him back to Rome from Ireland.

A journalist asked the pontiff on Sunday what he would say to parents who observe homosexual traits in their children.

"I would say first of all pray, not to condemn, to dialogue, to understand, to give space to the son or the daughter," he responded.

Parents must also consider the age of their child, he said.

"When it shows itself from childhood, there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry, to see how things are. It is something else if it shows itself after 20 years."

He emphasised that parents should not respond with "silence".

"Ignoring a son or daughter who has homosexual tendencies is an error of fatherhood or motherhood."

More about Pope, Vatican, Religion, Homosexuality
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nuclear experts voice safety concerns over pebble-bed reactors
Artificial intelligence system detects often-missed cancer tumors
Russians on trial for sharing memes, networks ask for law change
Maurice Benard talks 'General Hospital' anniversary, fan events Special
Study reveals hybrid pythons could be new threat to Everglades
Managers want IT operations managed by artificial intelligence
You Tube will expand number of non-skippable ads on its platform
Search after asylum-seeker boat runs aground in croc-infested waters
Artificial Intelligence — Who will guard the guardsmen?
Pope says psychiatrists can help gay children and their parents