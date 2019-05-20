Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope prays as Frenchman's life support switched off

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Pope Francis on Monday said "those who live with severe illness" should have life protected until "its natural end", as doctors in France began turning off the life support of a man in a vegetative state.

"We pray for those who live with severe illness," the pope tweeted.

"Let us always safeguard life, God's gift, from its beginning until its natural end. Let us not give in to a throwaway culture."

The interim director of the Holy See's press office, Alessandro Gisotti, retweeted the pope's words, writing in French that "we pray for Vincent Lambert".

Lambert, 42, suffered severe brain damage from a traffic accident in 2008 and doctors were on Monday beginning to turn off his life support systems, in a hugely controversial case.

His parents, devout Catholics, have repeatedly launched court action to keep him alive, putting them at odds with Lambert's wife and five siblings who believe the most humane course is to let him die.

More about France, Health, Euthanasia, Pope, Religion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mass movement: scientists adopt new kilogram definition
Ukraine's new president Zelensky calls snap elections
Ukraine to inaugurate comedian Zelensky as president
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'American Idol' finale, debuts new single Special
Sinking feeling: Philippine cities facing 'slow-motion disaster'
Far-right ministers ready to quit Austria govt after scandal
Review: Gordon Lightfoot melts hearts at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York Special
Review: Madonna delivers horrible live performance at Eurovision 2019 Special
Thirty-two dead in Tajikistan prison riot
Essential Science: Nature will now define the kilogram