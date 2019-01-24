Pope Francis began his visit to Panama on Wednesday with a call to political leaders to reject "all forms of corruption" in a speech to the diplomatic community.

Francis, in Panama for a global gathering of young Catholics, said those in positions of authority should "lead a life that demonstrates that public service is a synonym of honesty and justice, and opposed to all forms of corruption."

In a speech delivered to government ministers and diplomats at the foreign ministry, the pope said young people demanded a greater commitment from politicians.

"They call upon them to live in simplicity and transparency, with a clear sense of responsibility for others and for our world."

Young people demanded a commitment to "a politics that works to build a culture of greater transparency," he said.

Francis was speaking at the beginning of a visit in which he will celebrate two open air masses for around 200,000 young pilgrims from around the world gathered in Panama for World Youth Day celebrations.

He was to formally open the jamboree at a prayer meeting later Thursday.