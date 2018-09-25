Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope Francis gets Estonian e-residency

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Pope Francis on Tuesday became an e-resident of Estonia while on a visit to the cyber-savvy Baltic country known for being one of the world's most wired nations.

"Pope Francis is the 37,647th e-resident," the Estonian presidency said in a statement after the pontiff received his own digital ID.

Estonia "began offering e-residency in 2014 to provide people around the world with a secure digital identity and online access to Estonia's public and private services," it added.

Other notable names from among the thousands of e-residents from 157 countries are German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Touted as a "trans-national government-issued digital identity", e-residency allows users to open a business in the EU and then run it remotely with the ability to declare taxes and sign documents digitally.

It does not provide citizenship, tax residency, physical residency or the right to travel to Estonia.

The country dubbed E-stonia has made a name for itself as a trailblazer in technology, notably having pioneered e-voting in 2005 and playing host to NATO's cyber defence centre.

Pope Francis has been on a tour of the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania since the weekend.

More about Vatican, Religion, Pope, Estonia, Technology
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Adobe introduces Intelligent Alerts for deeper data insights
New Zealand PM brings baby to UN assembly
Trump takes a #MeToo stand — for the men
'Perfect storm' of risks threatens DRC Ebola response: WHO
Trump brings rare laughter to august UN summit
Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company
Swedish parliament ousts PM in vote of no-confidence
Canada calls out China for treatment of Uighur minorities
Aquarius rescue ship migrants head for Malta after deal reached
Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off