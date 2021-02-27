Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope Francis expects to spend his final days in Rome: new book

Listen | Print
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Pope Francis expects to die in Rome, still the Catholic pontiff, without returning to spend his final days in his native Argentina, according to a new book titled "The Health of Popes."

In an interview granted to Argentine journalist and physician Nelson Castro at the Vatican in February 2019, the pope said he thinks about death, but does not fear it.

Extracts from the book were published Saturday in Argentine daily La Nacion.

Asked how he sees his final days, Francis, who is 84, responded: "I will be pope, either active or emeritus, and in Rome. I will not return to Argentina."

Francis has had to cancel some events in recent months due to a painful problem with sciatica, but is not known to suffer any other major ailments.

The Vatican has always been reticent about a pope's health.

According to the new book, "This is the first time that a pope has discussed his health with the transparency afforded by Francis."

The pontiff, formerly the archbishop of Buenos Aires, says he does not miss his native Argentina, where he was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the son of Italian immigrants.

"No, I do not miss it. I lived there for 76 years. What pains me are its problems" -- an allusion to the economic crisis shaking the South American country.

The pope has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Beyond his age, the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics is considered to be high-risk: in 1957, aged 21, he suffered from acute pleurisy and had part of his right lung removed.

More about Pope, Vatican, Health, Religion, romancatholic
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Bonnie Tyler releases stellar 'The Best is Yet to Come' album Special
Tina Turner doc, lockdown films headline virtual Berlin fest
Op-Ed: Statue of Trump is a real 'Golden Calf' of biblical proportions
Armenia crisis grows as president blocks bid to fire army chief
CDC imposes travel restrictions for Ebola-hit countries
Review: Erik Fellows spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special
Russians mark sixth anniversary of Kremlin critic's murder
The Paramount named 'Best Concert Venue on Long Island' in 2021
UK bids farewell to lockdown hero as US backs huge rescue plan
Review: Jonah Prill releases vivacious country single 'You Remind Me' Special