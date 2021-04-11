Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope celebrates mass of 'mercy' with prisoners, refugees

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Pope Francis made a rare Sunday outing from Vatican grounds to celebrate a mass on "divine mercy" with prisoners, refugees and health workers.

The service was held in a church just off St Peter's Square, in front of a reduced congregation of about 80 people, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Among them, there were inmates of two Roman prisons and one youth detention centre; refugees from Syria, Nigeria and Egypt; and nursing staff from a nearby hospital.

In his homily, the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics stressed the importance for Christians of serving others.

"Sister, brother, do you want proof that God has touched your life? See if you can stoop to bind the wounds of others," he said.

"Let us not remain indifferent. Let us not live a one-way faith, a faith that receives but does not give... Having received mercy, let us now become merciful," Francis added.

He also recalled how early Christians had no concept of private property and shared everything, noting: "This is not communism, but pure Christianity."

The pope, who is 84 and was vaccinated for the coronavirus ahead of his trip to Iraq in early March, did not wear a face mask during the service.

Those who did readings from the bible were also unmasked, while everybody else in the church, including altar boys and other priests, had their masks on.

The mass celebrated Divine Mercy Sunday, a Catholic Feast falling on the first Sunday after Easter, established by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

More about Vatican, Religion, Pope
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Myanmar youth fight internet outages with underground newsletter
China mulls mixing vaccines to improve efficacy of jabs
NOAA —'Average' Atlantic hurricane season will have more storms
Two years on, Notre-Dame awaits long path to pre-fire glory
Review: 'General Hospital' honors Nancy Lee Grahn for 25th anniversary Special
Review: Katerina melts hearts with moving 'Tears of Silence' music video Special
Brazil becoming global health threat as COVID-19 cases soar
Myanmar's post-coup civilian death toll climbs past 700
Ecuador begins electing new president in left-right battle
China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India