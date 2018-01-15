Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePope 'afraid' world is 'one accident' from nuclear war

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

Pope Francis said Monday that the world stood on the "edge" of nuclear war and admitted the situation terrified him.

The Argentine was speaking aboard the papal plane on his way to Chile and Peru, the day after a false missile alert sparked panic in the US state of Hawaii, already on edge over fears of a North Korean attack.

Asked about the threat of nuclear war in the wake of a flurry of nuclear and missile tests since last year in North Korea, the pope said: "I think we are at the very edge.

"I am really afraid of this. One accident is enough to precipitate things," he told journalists.

The 81-year old, who has often spoken of the dangers of nuclear weapons, presented the press pack aboard his plane with a harrowing photograph taken in 1945 that shows a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother.

The child, carried on the boy's back, was killed when the United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Nagasaki.

Francis had written on the back of the image just four words: "The fruit of war".

"I wanted to reprint and distribute it because an image like this can be more moving than a thousand words. That is why I wanted to share it with you," he said.

More about Vatican, Religion, Pope, Nuclear, US
 
Latest News
Top News
Oil hovers near $70 highs while U.S. and Canada output increases
Review: Leah Turner back with spitfire self-titled country EP Special
Marie Osmond talks digital transformation of entertainment, vinyl Special
Self-driving cars may be years in the future
Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries dies at 46
Several dead in operation to arrest Venezuela pilot
Manufacturing immortality project established
Several dead in operation to arrest Venezuela pilot: official
As coal declines, renewables take over U.S. electrical generation
Food Standards Agency's journey through digital transformation