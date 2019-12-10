Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo warns Russian FM against election interference

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of reprisals if Moscow interferes in next year's presidential election.

"On the question of interference in our domestic affairs I was clear, it's unacceptable," Pompeo told a joint news conference with Lavrov in Washington.

"Should Russia or a foreign actor take steps to undermine our democratic processes, we will take action in response," he said.

Lavrov again dismissed US intelligence's findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to back Trump.

"We have highlighted once again that all speculations about our alleged interference in domestic processes in the United States are baseless," Lavrov said.

Lavrov renewed an offer by Russia -- which has been angered by US support for non-governmental organizations -- for the two nations to sign an agreement on non-interference in each other's affairs.

More about US, Russia, Diplomacy, Voting
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Manifesting Your Dreams' features 20 inspirational stories
Rohingya call for Myanmar's Suu Kyi to acknowledge atrocities
UK sets a new renewable energy record this week
Teens arrested as Spain police smash global paedophile ring
Review: 'Godspeed' is one of Alter Bridge's most compelling songs ever Special
Review: The Chainsmokers amazing on 'World War Joy' electronic album Special
New president vows to put Argentines before debt repayments
As Iraqis protest against state, tribes make a comeback
Q&A: Gaming trends for 2020 Special
Fernandez takes office as Argentina shifts to the left