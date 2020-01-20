Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo urges end to 'tyranny' of Venezuela's Maduro

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Monday for cooperation in the struggle to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office amid a long-running crisis in the South American country.

"We must put an end to Maduro's tyranny which harms Venezuela's citizens and has an impact on the entire region," said Pompeo after meeting Colombia President Ivan Duque in Bogota.

Pompeo is due to meet with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido -- who leads the challenge to Maduro in his homeland -- later on Monday in Colombia.

The secretary of state, who arrived in Colombia on Monday morning at the start of a Latin American tour, praised his host Duque for providing support for Venezuelans who "are rejecting authoritarianism and demanding freedom."

Pompeo said he held talks with Duque in which "the top of the agenda (was) the enormous humanitarian crisis in Venezuela caused by the Maduro regime."

Nearly four million people have fled Venezuela since the start of 2016, according to the United Nations with those left behind facing shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicines.

Power blackouts are frequent while salaries and savings have been made virtually worthless by the highest inflation in the world.

Duque said US support for those refugees was "important" but that more was needed from other countries.

"We need other countries to help," he said. We need "cooperation to fight the pernicious impact of Maduro's rule and the humanitarian disaster."

Pompeo praised the treatment of the 1.6 million Venezuelan refugees in Colombia, in "contrast to the misery inflicted by Maduro."

The United States has been Guaido's main backer in the 36-year-old's bid to oust Maduro from power.

A year ago he declared himself acting president, a move quickly supported by Washington and more than 50 countries.

But Maduro crucially retains the backing of Venezuela's armed forces while allies China, Russia and Cuba have also provided support to his socialist regime.

Duque and Pompeo also discussed terrorism and will attend a regional terrorism conference in Bogota on Tuesday.

More about Colombia, Venezuela, US, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Todd Rundgren snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020
Op-Ed: Houthi attack on military camp in Yemen kills more than 100
Richmond bracing for repeat of Charlottesville at gun rally
Malaysia says won't be 'garbage dump' as it returns waste
Review: Phillip Phillips captivates Long Island with superb acoustic show Special
Turkey targets 'weakest link' Cyprus in regional dominance bid
Moody's downgrades Hong Kong, blames government response to protests
Photos surface showing convicted Nazi guard Demjanjuk at Sobibor
Italy committee to vote on Salvini migrant trial
Essential Science: Developing ML to see protein patterns