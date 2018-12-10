US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday promised strong ties with Britain if the longtime ally heads for a complete split with the European Union.

Speaking as Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a parliamentary vote she looked likely to lose on a softer Brexit deal, Pompeo said the United States and Britain work "incredibly closer together across every front of our relationship," including trade.

"If there's a hard Brexit, I remain very confident the United States and the United Kingdom will continue to have a special relationship," Pompeo said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"It matters certainly to them, but it matters a great deal to us as well," he said.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to fight for national sovereignty as part of his "America First" philosophy, has openly praised May's internal Conservative rivals who want a hard break with the European Union following Britain's 2016 referendum for Brexit.

Faced with no votes both from Conservative hardliners and the opposition, May told parliament that Britain was preparing for a greater likelihood of leaving the European Union without any deal.