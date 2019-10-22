Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo says too early to judge Syria success

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday it was too early to know if an accord to end Turkey's assault in Syria would succeed, ahead of a deadline for Kurdish fighters to leave border areas.

"Some progress has certainly been made," Pompeo said at the Heritage Foundation in Washington hours before the 1900 GMT deadline for formerly US-allied Kurdish fighters to pull out.

But he added: "It is a complicated story, to be sure. The success of the outcome there is not yet fully determined."

Turkey launched an assault against the Kurdish YPG militia after President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call that he would pull out US troops who had served as a buffer between the two sides.

Under heavy criticism, Trump slapped sanctions on Turkey and sent Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence to Ankara, where they reached a deal Thursday under which the YPG would pull out of a "safe zone" within five days.

"We think now we are in a better place" than before the accord, Pompeo said.

Quoting Trump, Pompeo said that the United States needed to demonstrate "some tough love" to NATO ally Turkey.

Turkey has warned that it would resume its offensive if the Kurds do not withdraw within the deadline.

Turkey links the YPG to banned separatists at home, but the Kurdish fighters enjoy wide support in Washington for bearing the brunt of the battle to crush the extremist Islamic State movement.

More about Syria, Conflict, US, Turkey, pompeo
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada's Trudeau wins second term but loses popular vote
Review: Beth Maitland has a terrific year on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Actor Dennis Quaid is engaged to 26-year-old doctoral student
Netanyahu suffers defeat in failing to form Israeli government
In Syria hospital, Kurdish fighters determined despite burns
Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease of life
The big cybersecurity stories you need to know about
The pirarucu: the giant prized fish of the Amazon
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada vote, will form minority govt
Op-Ed: Australian international student scandal – No English, big money