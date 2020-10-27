Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo presses Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders on ceasefire

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to abide by a US-brokered ceasefire that quickly unraveled, the State Department said Tuesday.

In separate phone calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pompeo "pressed the leaders to abide by their commitments to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the State Department said.

Pompeo's deputy, Stephen Biegun, met separately in Washington over the weekend with the two nations' foreign ministers who agreed to a third ceasefire to halt a month of fighting that has left hundreds dead.

But less than an hour after the humanitarian truce was due to begin at 8:00 am (0400 GMT) on Monday, the two countries accused each other of violations.

Pompeo told the two leaders that "there is no military solution to this conflict," the State Department statement said.

The former Soviet republics have been locked in a bitter conflict since the 1990s after Armenian separatists backed by Yerevan seized control over the mountainous province of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The international community continues to recognize the area as part of Azerbaijan despite Armenia's claims.

The United States is one of three members of the "Minsk Group" in charge of diplomacy on Nagorno-Karabakh along with Russia and France.

Armenia has a large and politically active diaspora in the United States, which also has growing strategic ties with Azerbaijan, a major oil producer and a rare Muslim-majority nation that is friendly with US ally Israel.

More about Armenia, Azerbaijan, Conflict, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump and Biden wage unexpected duel in Georgia
Southern California wildfire explodes: 100,000 to evacuate
Review: Sean Kanan catches up with Ronn Moss in 'Ronn's Garage' talk show Special
Polish PM urges end to 'barbarism' of abortion protests
Kyle Lowder talks 'The Amityville Harvest,' quarantine, and fans Special
Rewiliding is the solution to rebalancing the climate
Massive Nitro data breach impacts Microsoft, Google, and Apple Special
Huge anti-France rally in Bangladesh as Macron backlash widens
On the march: Ant Group, China's fintech sensation
Pandemic fallout, onion prices dominate Indian election